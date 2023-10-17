Downtown Sonora Transit Project Nearing Completion

New Traffic Lights In Downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Monday marked a significant milestone in the $2.6 million downtown Sonora transit and lane widening project at the intersection of Washington and Stockton streets.

The old traffic signals at the intersection were removed and replaced with new ones. The overall transportation project, funded by Caltrans, started in April, and city officials had earlier stated that the hope was to be completed by mid-October.

Providing an update at Monday’s City Council meeting, Community Development Director Rachelle Kellogg stated, “We anticipate being done with the major stuff within the next week, or week and a half, and then they will start working on cleanup.”

There are still some notable items to complete, like the installation of the new transit shells on both sides of Stockton Street.

Kellogg concluded, “There is still work to do, but we are getting close to having that project behind us.”

The contractor Dirt Dynasty was hired by the city to do the construction.

The project has led to traffic backups in the downtown district, and alternative pedestrian paths, at various times over the past several months.