McClintock Planning Angels Camp Town Hall

Angels Camp, CA — Mother Lode residents will soon have a chance to hear from Congressman Tom McClintock.

The District Four Republican will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday, September 20 in the Bret Harte High School Gymnasium. The event will start at 6pm. The school is located at 364 Murphys Grade Road in Angels Camp.

McClintock typically starts town halls by giving an overview of recent events in Washington, DC and then opens it up to questions from the audience.

McClintock hosted packed town hall meetings this past February in Sonora and Mariposa. Click here to read an earlier story.

