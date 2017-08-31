Labor Day Weekend Events

Outdoor events this weekend may be attended with caution; wildfire smoke from several fires including 30 lightning caused fires are detailed here, Calaveras County’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita explains related health concerns here. The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning, noting the hottest temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday, with it not quite as hot Sunday and Labor Day, details are here.

The Strawberry Music Festival at the Westside Event Grounds in Tuolumne is in full swing through September 4th. In addition to the music, activities include; an acoustic jam at the play stage for teens, open mic time, yoga and dancing, arts ‘n crafts and game activities for kids, a parade, scavenger hunt and a play area for infants and toddlers as detailed here.

The Angels Camp Farmers Market at Utica Park has been canceled due to the high temperatures. Details on Sonora’s Saturday morning Certified Farmers market, which will be open, are here. Also canceled due to heat is Jamestown’s Music in the Park, but Railtown 1897, in Jamestown will be offering special Labor Day Weekend Activities.

Twain Harte’s Concerts in the Pines on Saturday evening will host its last event this weekend, earlier in the day in Twain Harte will be the 2nd Annual Harte Rod Car Show. Sunday morning is the Twain Harte Fire Department Pancakes Breakfast Fundraiser.

Further up the hill, this weekend is the Mi Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Department Auxiliary Spaghetti Dinner, Chief Fuller Day Craft Fair, Hannah’s Run For Hope, and Strawberry Days Community Yard Sale and Craft Fair.

On Saturday and Sunday is the Soap Box Derby Gold Rush Shootout on Pine Street in Tuolumne.

Up in Arnold Saturday and Sunday is the 45th Annual Labor Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Festival with a Lions Pancake Breakfast both days as detailed here.

On Saturday at Murphys Community Park is the 2nd Annual Pride in the Park. On Saturday the Calaveras Community Band will be at Glory Hole Recreation Area at New Melones Lake and on Monday, Labor Day, they will put on a Concert in Murphys Park.

Sierra Repertory Theatre’s MAN OF LA MANCHA continues at the Fallon House in Columbia.

Keep in mind all weekend Yosemite is expecting crowds as detailed here, and the local CHP is taking part in a maximum enforcement period (MEP) as detailed here.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.