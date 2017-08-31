Yosemite - Half Dome Enlarge

Yosemite National Park, CA — A large number of visitors are expected this three-day Labor Day Weekend in Yosemite National Park.

Yosemite National Park Ranger Jamie Richards, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“Inside Yosemite, the waterfalls are still a beautiful highlight as well as each of our lakes, rivers and streams”, said Richards.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass is open. Used as an east-west access across Yosemite, Highway 120 connects visitors to Tuolumne Meadows, Tenaya Lake and eventually the town of Lee Vining on the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada.

Without a doubt, Richards says this will be a really busy weekend that people should prepare and plan for in advance. “We are implementing a very new Yosemite Village parking area…improved way-finding signs to direct visitors from parking to shuttles and the visitors center. Please come prepared for a long wait…one to two hours [to get into the park],” she recommends.

Once visitors park their vehicles they are encouraged to leave them for the duration and make good use of the free Valley shuttle as well as the multiple walking and bike trails. While all of Yosemite will be bustling, Hetch Hetchy, Glacier Point and the Wawona area are likely to be somewhat less crowded than the Yosemite Valley floor, she maintains. Overall, she notes that the best parking conditions can generally be found by those who arrive before 9 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Also, “The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System, or YARTS, and using public transportation is a great way to come in and enjoy the park without the stress of parking. YARTs buses will transport you and bring you from Sonora and other places in Tuolumne County into Yosemite Valley and Yosemite National Park,” Richards points out, adding that numerous bus routes also run from the Fresno, Mammoth and Merced areas.

Written by Mark Truppner.