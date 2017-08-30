Excessive Heat Warning For Labor Day Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode, The Sierra Nevada and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, effective from Thursday at Noon until 8 PM Monday.

Strong high pressure will maintain very hot weather across the region into next week.

Temperatures won`t be quite as hot today, but excessive heat will return beginning Thursday and continue through the Labor Day weekend with an increasing risk for heat-related illnesses for people exposed to the hot weather.

Daytime highs will range from 110 to 115 degrees across much of the Central Valley with overnight lows only in the seventies to lower eighties in the Central Valley and foothill thermal belts.

The hottest temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday, then not quite as hot Sunday and Labor Day.

There will be a high risk of heat related illness, especially for sensitive groups: elderly, children, sick people, pets and livestock.

Plan outdoor activities accordingly! Try to schedule holiday weekend activities in the morning or evening when temperatures will be cooler and with less exposure to direct sunlight.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Written by Mark Truppner.