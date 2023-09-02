Big Hill Murder Arrest Resulted In Several Dogs Being Seized

Otis at the Tuolumne County Animal Control ready for adoption View Photos

Jamestown, CA – One of three suspects arrested in connection with a Big Hill murder in March left several dogs without a home; most were able to be adopted, but one is still looking for a new home.

The body of 63-year-old Ben Lindsey was discovered at his Calle Quartz Road home near Big Hill Road by Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials on March 15th. An autopsy revealed he died of blunt force trauma. His neighbor, 63-year-old Jon David Starkweather, was arrested for the homicide, as earlier reported here.

At the time, Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC) was called in to assist with taking several dogs from Starkweather’s property that were displaced due to a murder investigation. The exact number of dogs was not given, with animal control officials stating, “The suspect, Jon Starkweather, had many dogs, and Tuolumne County Animal Control spent weeks collecting all the pets.”

To date, the shelter has adopted out most of the dogs, with just one remaining. Otis, pictured in the image box, is a mixed-breed pooch. Shelter officials say he is very shy but sweet and needs a permanent home. They added that he is neutered and current on all vaccines.

Of note, Starkweather’s daughter, 28-year-old Sabrina Stormy Leigh Starkweather, and her boyfriend, 22-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder, were able to flee the homicide scene together. About a week later, as detailed here, McGuire-Meder was arrested in Washoe County, Nevada, but Sabrina Starkweather was nowhere to be found. On May 25th, she was arrested in Stockton after a citizen tipped off the sheriff’s detectives regarding her whereabouts, as reported here.

The shelter is located at 10040 Victoria Way, near the C&C Mini Mart off Highway 108 in Jamestown. Those wanting to get more details about Otis are asked to call the shelter at (209) 694-2730.

Animal Control officials added, “Otis has been here at the shelter for far too long and has watched all of his friends leave while he sits here.”