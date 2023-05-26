Suspect Arrested In Homicide Case Following Crucial Tip from Community

Promptly acting upon the community tip, TCSO Detectives initiated a thorough investigation into the provided leads, working closely with their counterparts in Stockton. Their efforts culminated in the successful apprehension of Sabrina Starkweather, who was taken into custody without incident. Following her arrest, TCSO detectives immediately transported Starkweather back to Sonora, where she was subsequently booked into Dambacher Detention Center.

Sabrina Starkweather had been sought under a felony warrant for multiple charges, including murder, conspiracy, robbery, and vehicle theft. Additionally, she had two outstanding felony warrants for failure to appear in court and violation of probation. Expressing their gratitude, TCSO extends thanks to the community member who provided the tip, acknowledging their role in assisting the investigation. TCSO extends its appreciation to the Stockton Police Department for its assistance.