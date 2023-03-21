Big Hill Murder Suspect Arrested Near Homicide Site

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA –A 63-year-old man was arrested on Friday around 11:30 p.m. in the Big Hill area, at a residence on the same road where a murder victim’s body was found two days earlier.

As first reported here, the body of a man was discovered at a residence in the area of Calle Quartz Road, near Big Hill Road, at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. It was determined to be a homicide, but no additional specifics were released on the murder.

On Monday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office custody report showed that Jon David Starkweather was arrested at a home in the 13300 block of Calle Quartz Road for felony first-degree murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a crime. He is being held without bail.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We are not releasing any details today to maintain the integrity of the investigation, but expect to release additional information and details sometime this week.”