4th Week of August Road Work

Tuolumne County Crews Clean Roads After Storms View Photo

With many local schools back in session this week, expect busses on the roads and some Caltrans projects that will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, from August 20th to the 27th.

A moving closure of one of the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 108 from Long Barn to the Sonora Pass will allow for sign and banner work beginning Monday and going through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Appaloosa Road to Stallion Way will allow for bridge work beginning Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., and on Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 overnight, one-way traffic control at various locations from Plain/Duck Creek near Linden (San Joaquin County) to Savage Way in Valley Springs (Calaveras County) for pavement work beginning Sunday, through Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Long-term one-way traffic control at South Fork Mokelumne River for bridge work through October 31, 2023.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Highway 26 in Mokelumne Hill to Highway 12 for shoulder work will begin on Monday and go through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Road will allow for sign work on Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control at Hopper Street for sign/banner work on Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

In Calaveras in the town of Avery, two sections of Moran Road will be closed to through traffic for an improvement project. The work is planned Tuesday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., with the road reopening to local traffic each day at 4:30 p.m. The long-term project will close the road between Segale Road and Love Creek Road through Wednesday details are here.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project began on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31 as detailed here.

The Highway 4 Wagon Trail Realignment Project work will also occur as detailed here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.