Mother Lode School Start Dates

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office welcomes Calaveras Unified students back to school View Photo

Sonora, CA — While some schools in Calaveras County are already in session, others, including students in Tuolumne County, will be heading back later this month.

Below is a list of school return dates:

Calaveras County

Calaveras Unified School District – July 26, 2023

Calaveras High School

Jenny Lind Elementary

Mokelumne Hill Elementary

San Andreas Elementary

Sierra Hills Education Center (SHEC)

Toyon Middle School

Valley Springs Elementary

West Point Elementary

Calaveras River Academy (CCOE) – July 26, 2023

Mountain Oaks Charter School – August 14, 2023

Mark Twain Unified School District – August 16, 2023

Mark Twain Elementary

Copperopolis Elementary

Bret Harte Union High School District – August 16, 2023

Vallecito Union School District – August 16, 2023

Avery Middle School

Hazel Fischer Elementary

Albert Michelson Elementary

Tuolumne County

Sonora Union High School District – August 22, 2023

Sonora High

Ted Bird High

Dario Cassina High

Cosmetology

Summerville Union High School District – August 22, 2023

Summerville High

Connections VPAA

Jamestown Elementary District – August 23, 2023

Jamestown Elementary

Chinese Camp Elementary

Big Oak Flat Groveland District – August 23, 2023

Tenaya Elementary

Tioga High

Don Pedro High

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office

TCSOS Tuolumne Learning Center: August 22. 2023

TCSOS Transition Program: August 22, 2023

TCSOS ILS Program at Soulsbyville: August 23, 2023

TCSOS Nexus Program at Jamestown: August 23, 2023

Belleview Elementary – August 23, 2023

Columbia Elementary – August 23, 2023

Gold Rush Charter – August 23, 2023

Curtis Creek School – August 23, 2023

Sonora Elementary – August 22, 2023

Soulsbyville School – August 23, 2023

Summerville Elementary – August 23, 2023

Twain Harte School – August 23, 2023

Mother Lode Christian School – August 16, 2023

Sierra Waldorf School – September 6, 2023