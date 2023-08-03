Mother Lode School Start Dates
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office welcomes Calaveras Unified students back to school
Sonora, CA — While some schools in Calaveras County are already in session, others, including students in Tuolumne County, will be heading back later this month.
Below is a list of school return dates:
Calaveras County
Calaveras Unified School District – July 26, 2023
- Calaveras High School
- Jenny Lind Elementary
- Mokelumne Hill Elementary
- San Andreas Elementary
- Sierra Hills Education Center (SHEC)
- Toyon Middle School
- Valley Springs Elementary
- West Point Elementary
Calaveras River Academy (CCOE) – July 26, 2023
Mountain Oaks Charter School – August 14, 2023
Mark Twain Unified School District – August 16, 2023
- Mark Twain Elementary
- Copperopolis Elementary
Bret Harte Union High School District – August 16, 2023
Vallecito Union School District – August 16, 2023
- Avery Middle School
- Hazel Fischer Elementary
- Albert Michelson Elementary
Tuolumne County
Sonora Union High School District – August 22, 2023
- Sonora High
- Ted Bird High
- Dario Cassina High
- Cosmetology
Summerville Union High School District – August 22, 2023
- Summerville High
- Connections VPAA
Jamestown Elementary District – August 23, 2023
- Jamestown Elementary
- Chinese Camp Elementary
Big Oak Flat Groveland District – August 23, 2023
- Tenaya Elementary
- Tioga High
- Don Pedro High
Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office
- TCSOS Tuolumne Learning Center: August 22. 2023
- TCSOS Transition Program: August 22, 2023
- TCSOS ILS Program at Soulsbyville: August 23, 2023
- TCSOS Nexus Program at Jamestown: August 23, 2023
Belleview Elementary – August 23, 2023
Columbia Elementary – August 23, 2023
Gold Rush Charter – August 23, 2023
Curtis Creek School – August 23, 2023
Sonora Elementary – August 22, 2023
Soulsbyville School – August 23, 2023
Summerville Elementary – August 23, 2023
Twain Harte School – August 23, 2023
Mother Lode Christian School – August 16, 2023
Sierra Waldorf School – September 6, 2023