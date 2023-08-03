Mother Lode School Start Dates

Clear
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office welcomes Calaveras Unified students back to school

Sonora, CA — While some schools in Calaveras County are already in session, others, including students in Tuolumne County, will be heading back later this month.

Below is a list of school return dates:

Calaveras County

Calaveras Unified School District – July 26, 2023

  • Calaveras High School
  • Jenny Lind Elementary
  • Mokelumne Hill Elementary
  • San Andreas Elementary
  • Sierra Hills Education Center (SHEC)
  • Toyon Middle School
  • Valley Springs Elementary
  • West Point Elementary

Calaveras River Academy (CCOE) – July 26, 2023

Mountain Oaks Charter School – August 14, 2023

Mark Twain Unified School District – August 16, 2023

  • Mark Twain Elementary
  • Copperopolis Elementary

Bret Harte Union High School District – August 16, 2023

Vallecito Union School District – August 16, 2023

  • Avery Middle School
  • Hazel Fischer Elementary
  • Albert Michelson Elementary

Tuolumne County

Sonora Union High School District – August 22, 2023

  • Sonora High
  • Ted Bird High
  • Dario Cassina High
  • Cosmetology

Summerville Union High School District – August 22, 2023

  • Summerville High
  • Connections VPAA

Jamestown Elementary District – August 23, 2023

  • Jamestown Elementary
  • Chinese Camp Elementary

Big Oak Flat Groveland District – August 23, 2023

  • Tenaya Elementary
  • Tioga High
  • Don Pedro High

Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office

  • TCSOS Tuolumne Learning Center: August 22. 2023
  • TCSOS Transition Program: August 22, 2023
  • TCSOS ILS Program at Soulsbyville: August 23, 2023
  • TCSOS Nexus Program at Jamestown: August 23, 2023

Belleview Elementary – August 23, 2023

Columbia Elementary – August 23, 2023

Gold Rush Charter – August 23, 2023

Curtis Creek School – August 23, 2023

Sonora Elementary – August 22, 2023

Soulsbyville School – August 23, 2023

Summerville Elementary – August 23, 2023

Twain Harte School – August 23, 2023

Mother Lode Christian School – August 16, 2023

Sierra Waldorf School – September 6, 2023

