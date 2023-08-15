Standard Road Reconstruction To Continue Into October

Tuolumne County logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The “Standard Road Reconstruction Project,” has been granted to George Reed, Inc., a Modesto-based construction company, by the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors. Construction commenced on August 14 and is expected to continue until October 31.

The project’s impacts include traffic restrictions and potential delays along Standard Road. The work zone spans Mono Way to Curtis Creek Elementary School, focusing on roadway reconstruction and pedestrian infrastructure enhancements in the Standard Townsite. Construction will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday unless otherwise announced. Subcontractors include Graniterock, Collins Electrical Co., Emert Construction, Inc., Farwest Safety Inc., and Chrisp Company.

Residents and commuters are advised to observe construction signs and traffic control personnel within the work zone.