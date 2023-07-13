Update Excessive Heat Warning This Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada below 4,500 feet, from 11 AM Saturday until 11 PM Sunday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada above 4,500 feet, from 11 AM Saturday until 11 PM Sunday. Additionally, an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for Mariposa County, the Central San Joaquin Valley and the Yosemite National Park Valley floor from 11 AM Saturday until 8 PM Monday. Separately, a Heat Advisory has been issued for Yosemite National Park outside of the valley floor, from 11 AM Saturday until 8 PM Monday.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected, with the highest temperatures in every region ranging from 90 to 114 degrees. This will bring a widespread Major Heat Risk and include areas of Extreme Heat Risk.

The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

The overnight lows will be in the 70s (except upper 50s to mid 60s in the mountain valleys). The warmest overnight lows will be in the foothills

Conversely, area waterways will continue to run cold and fast, creating dangerous conditions for those seeking relief in rivers and lakes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.