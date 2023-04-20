Earth Day and More April Events

Rogers Garden Flowers View Photo

There are several events happening this weekend in the Mother Lode

Around noon today, April 20th, Coyote Sam and his gang will start a ruckus to try to stop the Mother Lode Round-Up. The gang will be walking along Washington Street to meet at the Stockton Road intersection carrying guns. Sonora police alerted the public as detailed here there is no threat and no need to call 911 if you spot them.

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians and Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians are collaborating to host a two-day event Honoring Mother Earth Day. A volunteer service day will be held on Friday from 3 to 6 pm, followed by a celebration on Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm at Woods Creek Rotary Park. The celebration will begin with an opening ceremony followed by traditional songs, dance and drumming. There will be more than 15 community booths, an Indian Market with unique gifts and crafts, and Indian Tacos. Event organizers detail, “The intention behind this event is to inspire all of Tuolumne County to think seven generations ahead in taking care of each other and our planet.” The event listing is here.

The St. Matthew Lutheran Church is hosting Columbia College Community Chorus’s Spring Concert with Orchestra. The Saturday and Sunday concert begins at 3 pm on both days. Details about the music and tickets are in the community event listing here.

At the Fallon House in Columbia, the Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Clue. Performances will continue through May 7th, a blog about the performance is here.

Railtown State Historic Park is open and trains are running as detailed here. Local movie times are listed here.

The Humane Society of Tuolumne County will hold its annual Rummage to the Rescue Sale and Fundraiser on Friday, and Saturday from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm both days. The event will be held in Jamestown as detailed here.

Attack of the C Squads is a beginner roller derby tournament with teams traveling from all over California and Nevada to compete. This year it is held at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday as detailed here.

In Twain Harte, at the Arch, bring your dog to the Who Let The Dogs Out Parade & Family Day starting at 10 am as detailed here.

The Young Eagles Rally at the Columbia Airport this Saturday is hosted by Local EAA Chapter 1337 pilots. The pilots will fly kids from 8 to 17 years on a local 30-minute flight at no charge, parents must attend and sign liability waivers.

Exploring the Pacific Crest Trail Seminar hosted by Dave Baugher, retired Arnold fire chief. Baugher will share stories Saturday at Calaveras Big Trees State Park from his completed nine-year hiking adventure on the Pacific Crest Trail in August 2022.

Shred Fest a document and electronic recycling event will be held at Murphys Creek Theatre from 9 am to Noon Saturday.

Earth Day will be celebrated in Murphys at the NDGW Ruby Parlor No 46 with a fun day of learning about plants and bees, ideas for butterfly gardens, and making a Mason Bee house to put in your garden or a Victorian Tussie Mussie to decorate your home with. Details about the Community Plant Exchange and Informational Event are here.

The Ratto Ranch Earth Day Wildflower Walk is Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm.

The Sonora Library Community Room is hosting Take Back Drugs Day on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. Details are here. Also at the Library is the 2023 Spring Book Sale. As detailed here, Library book amnesty week is next week.

The Mother Lode Round-Up Great Steak BBQ will be held at the Sheriff Posse Grounds in Jamestown this Saturday.

The Annual Auction Gala for Libertas Academy (A Christian Family Learning Center) is hosting Luau by the Lake. Details on the Saturday evening event are here.

Wednesday is TRU HOPE Summit Sierra Edition a high-energy and music-filled two-hour performance to inspire and who will openly share their personal journey and how they used the science of HOPE to help them overcome early life challenges such as depression, addiction, abuse, sexual assault, and generational poverty. Attendance is limited to students from 7th grade through Seniors in high schools who sign up through their school as detailed here.

The event for kids aligns with the “Not My Kid” event also be Wednesday, April 26, from 5:30-7:30pm at the Sierra Bible Church. The event will be offering mental health tools every parent needs to keep kids happy, healthy and successful. Details are here.