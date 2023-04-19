Coyote Sam And His Gang To Create A Ruckus In Downtown Sonora Thursday

Coyote Sam and crew, and queen contestants, arrive in downtown Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — The public should not be alarmed if they see cowboys toting guns in downtown Sonora tomorrow, it is all in good fun to promote the Mother Lode Round-up coming in May.

For the second year, Coyote Sam and his gang will leave their horses in the stables. Last year the gang arrived in a Kubota that was later raffled off as part of the year’s festivities. This year, instead, they will be walking along Washington Street to meet at the Stockton Road intersection. Sonora police wanted to alert the public that the gang of misfits will be carrying guns, but there is no threat and no need to call 911 if you spot them.

Around the noon hour, the gang will start a ruckus with guns blazing, but their firearms will be filled with blanks as the hooligans try to end the annual event by disrupting the sponsors’ luncheon held at Emberz Restaurant. They will be met by the Sheriff’s Posse and the Round-up queen contestants who will join in the mock gunfight to wrangle the outlaws and run them out of town.

The roundup always falls on Mother's Day weekend, which this year is May 13-14.