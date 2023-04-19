Library Book Amnesty Week Upcoming

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County is hoping those with overdue library books will return them next week.

For one week only, in recognition of Library Week, there will be no penalties on overdue books and other materials returned between April 23-29. It is referred to as “Library Book Amnesty Week.”

Late fees have long been a method to guarantee the timely return of items, and by providing a week with no fines, the county is hoping to alleviate the financial hardship that many families could be facing.

The main Tuolumne County Library in Sonora is open Monday through Friday from 9am-6pm and Saturdays from 10am-6pm.