Vehicle Smacks Into New Tuolumne Resiliency Center

Sonora, CA – The CHP is on the scene of a possible hit-and-run crash where a vehicle plowed into the new Tuolumne Resiliency Center in Tuolumne.

No injuries were reported in the crash, but when officers arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., they discovered heavy damage to the structure located at the Bay Avenue and Cherry Valley Boulevard North intersection, next to the Tuolumne City Branch Library. County building officials have been called to the scene to “check the building’s integrity.”

Currently, officers are canvassing the area to try to find any witnesses to the crash and possibly get a description or even the license plate of the vehicle. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the CHP at (209) 984-3944.

Of note, on November 7th, Tuolumne County held a ribbon cutting for the opening of the new community center in Tuolumne, as detailed here. Two days later, it held a similar event at the new Groveland Resiliency Center, as reported here.