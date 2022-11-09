Ribbon Cutting Today For Groveland CRC

Groveland Community Resilience Center View Photos

Groveland, CA — Earlier this week Tuolumne County celebrated the opening of a new Community Resilience Center in Tuolumne, and today there will be a similar event for the Groveland facility.

The 8,700 square feet building is nearly identical to the one in Tuolumne. They were funded by $25-million in federal money received following the 2013 Rim Fire. They include a large conference room, classrooms, a lobby, a kitchen, and other amenities.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has called a special meeting for 10:30am today at the Groveland site, at 18986 Ferretti Road, so that all of the members can attend under Brown Act rules.

The meeting will feature presentations and a tour of the facility. The CRC will be used as a gathering spot during emergencies, and space can also be rented out by local stakeholders.

Click here to view an earlier story about the Tuolumne CRC.