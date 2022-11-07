Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center

Ribbon Cutting for Tuolumne Resilience Center View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.

Both 8,700 square feet facilities include a large gathering space/conference room, a commercial kitchen, classrooms, a lobby, and restrooms.

A ribbon cutting was held this morning for the Tuolumne CRC, located on Bay Street next to the Tuolumne Library (click on the photo box to see various images from the event).

The main gathering area was officially declared the “Mo Frank Conference Room” in recognition of Deputy CAO Maureen Frank, who helped acquire the money for both projects, and made sure that very tight construction deadlines were met.

Asked for her reaction to today’s celebration, she said, “The Tuolumne CRC is an amazing building and will be a great asset for the community. I’m excited to see what the community does with the facility and what transpires. I’m hoping that this building will be a catalyst for other activities and a catalyst for economic development.”

It is anticipated that community organizations will rent out space at the CRCs. They will also be utilized as community gathering spots in times of natural disasters.

The Tuolumne CRC was completed in partnership with the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indians, and the ceremonial scissors to cut the ribbon was held by both Tribal Chair Andrea Reich and Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Chair Anaiah Kirk. Tribal leaders, and government officials, stood in the background. Other former county supervisors on hand today included Evan Royce, John Gray and Randy Hanvelt.

The dedication ceremony later included a display of colors from the Tuolumne County VFW, recognition from the offices of Congressman Tom McClintock and Assemblyman Frank Bigelow, and speeches from various dignitaries. It ended with lunch and a tour.

A similar celebration will be held for the Groveland facility on Wednesday.