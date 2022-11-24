Bear Valley Resort Ski Season Begins Friday

Bear Valley Resort opens its 2022-23 ski season showing recent snow conditions View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Bear Valley Resort officially kicks off the 2022–2023 ski season tomorrow.

The resort’s chairlifts will begin operating on Friday, November 25th, transporting skiers to a variety of snow-packed runs. The resort is located off Highway 4 in Alpine County. Guest Services opens at 8:30 a.m. Pass pick-ups will be available beginning on opening day.

Resort officials add that those who purchased a season pass earlier this year should create a new Bear Valley account online. That will allow them to upload their photo and help speed up the pass pick-up process.

Of note, after receiving nearly 5 feet of snow from recent winter storms, Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County opened about two weeks ago, marking one of its earliest season starts in nearly 20 years, as detailed here. Also, this Saturday, November 26th, it welcomes local Olympic skier Keely Cashman as it dedicates a center to her, as reported here.