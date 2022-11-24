Dodge Ridge Honors a Local Olympian

Keely Cashman Team USA Alpine Ski Team View Photo

Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort is honoring a local skier that competed in this year’s Olympics in Beijing.

Resort officials have announced the renaming of its Race and Dash Team’s headquarters to the Keely Cashman Teams Center. Cashman, a Sonora-born and Strawberry native, is a current member of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team. She was the fastest US female racer during the winter Olympics, as detailed in an earlier story here.

Noting that the race program at Dodge Ridge has helped develop kids into lifelong skiers and riders, resort officials stated, “With Keely’s name attached, we hope to further inspire the next generation of skiers and riders to help them realize what they’re all capable of and what is possible in this world as they continue to grow into contributing members of our community and our world.”

Cashman is scheduled to attend that center dedication on Saturday, November 26, at 10 a.m. in the lower plaza of the Creekside Lodge. The public is welcome. Those interested in learning more about the ski team’s programs can click here.