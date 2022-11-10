Five Feet Of Snow Allows For Early Dodge Ridge Season Opening

Opening day preparations for the 22-23 season at Dodge Ridge View Photos

Pinecrest, CA – Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort will open this week, marking one of its earliest season starts in nearly 20 years.

The resort’s 72nd season of skiing and boarding will kick off this Friday through Sunday, November 11–13, following this week’s snowstorm system that dumped five feet, or 50 inches, of snow over the past three days. Resort officials report that chairlifts 3, 5 and the Magic Carpet for lessons will be turning for the opening weekend. There will also be a grand opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. for the brand-new Triple Nugget Chairlift 1 installed this summer, and, if possible, crews will work to open up the Prospector Chairlift 7.

“For the Opening Weekend, lift ticket prices will be reduced to only $89 for adults and teens, $69 for seniors, and just $32 for youth. On Friday, Nov. 11, which also lands on Veteran’s Day, the resort will have free lift tickets for all active military and veterans who provide military ID at the ticket window,” relayed resort officials.

The resort reports early season conditions do exist, with groomed and ungroomed conditions and marked and unmarked obstacles present. The 1st annual Pow-A-Bunga Winter Kick-Off Party at the Armory Restaurant on Green Street in downtown Sonora on Friday evening offers free entry with the party getting underway at 7 p.m. and running until midnight. It includes a DJ, dancing, giveaways, drink specials for those wearing goggles or a beanie, along with lift ticket giveaways during their retro 80’s ski wear costume competition.