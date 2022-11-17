Third Weekend In November Events

The third weekend of November is near and here is a list of events in the community calendar.

Tonight, Thursday, November 17th is the Ladies’ Night Shop Hop in downtown Angels Camp from 5 to 8 PM. Participating shops will offer special sale prices and frog bucks gift cards that work at multiple businesses. There will be beverage specials, numerous treats and raffle prizes as detailed in the event listing here.

Get children to write a Letter to Santa and let us deliver it! Look for Clarke Broadcasting’s elves at the Sonora Parade after Thanksgiving or bring them in early. Out of all the letters we receive ten letters from kids up to age 12 years old will be chosen to win a $25 gift certificate to spend at participating Junction merchants. Details are here.

The Summerville High School and Connections Visual and Performing Arts Academy will present “Snoopy the Musical” Friday night and Saturday night at 7 pm as detailed here.

Elf The Musical, as reviewed here in a blog is playing Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturdays at 6:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm at the East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theatre. The last show is Sunday, December 18 at 2 pm as detailed here.

Opening night at Sierra Repertory Theatre’s Fallon House of The Christmas Foundling is Thursday, November 17th at 6:30 pm, and it will be playing Wednesdays at noon, Friday at 6:30 pm. The remainder of the Friday shows and Saturday shows are at 7 pm, plus there are shows Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm. The last show is Sunday, December 18th at 2 pm.

Friday is opening night at Murphys Creek Theater for This Wonderful Life as detailed here.

Join art and music lovers on Saturday from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Metropolitan, the historic quonset hut-turned-theater in San Andreas, to kick off a fundraiser to support music education in Calaveras County schools. Local artists reimagined the worn-out guitars as visual sculptures and donated their artwork to be auctioned. The auction will last until December 31, details are here.

The Jimtown Walkabout is Saturday in Jamestown from 9 to noon. The Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County event is hosting the inaugural Walkabout & Wellness Fair in collaboration with Tuolumne County Public Health and the Jamestown Family Resource Center. The event features walking trails, raffles, and various activities as detailed here.

Saturday at the fairgrounds is a Recruitment event for Deputy and Jail Deputy. Multiple testing times and interview coaching is available as detailed here.

Saturday St. Patrick’s Catholic Church will hold its annual Christmas Fair. The event is free and will feature gift booths, a bake sale, prize drawing, breakfast from 7 to 10 AM and lunch from noon to 4 PM. Details are here.

Saturday evening Nashville recording artist Jennifer Grant will return to her hometown to perform in concert at the Sonora Opera Hall. The dinner and show is a fundraiser to support local wife and mother Cassandra Keuning, who’s fighting brain lung cancer. Tickets and details for the event called Her Fight Is Our Fight are here.

The Mother Lode Storytellers’ Tellabration is a children’s program at the Tuolumne Main Library Saturday from 1 to 2pm. It’s free and open to the general public. There will be storytelling and crafts earlier Saturday at the library from 10:30 to noon as detailed here. It is also the 3rd Saturday so there will be Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM Makerspace Activities) at the Library at 2 PM.

At the Calaveras Fairgrounds is Meander Ranch’s Makers Boutique Round-Up from 10:00 AM 4:00 PM. Admission is $2 and more details are in the event listing.

Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a series of free Dump Day events for area residents. The next one will be held this Saturday from 8 AM until noon at Hazel Fischer School in Arnold as detailed here.

Check out the movie times at local theaters, and Sonora Christmas Town Events that are planned. The Columbia Ice Skating Park is open as detailed here. Leland Snowplay is opening this weekend for inner tube lovers, for skiers and snowboarders check out their webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.