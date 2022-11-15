Christmas Town Sonora Expanding Events

Sonora will have horse and carriage rides, a holiday lighting ceremony, and many other new activities as part of the Christmas Town Sonora festivities.

The idea of Christmas Town Sonora debuted last year as an initiative spearheaded by the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. Similar to what is witnessed in a seasonal Hallmark movie, the idea is to put on special events that draw both locals and visitors to the downtown district.

Aspects like Christmas Tree Lane, where non-profits decorate trees at Courthouse Park, and special kids crafting events, were highlights of year one, and will return in 2023.

In addition, there will be a new lighting ceremony at 5:30pm on November 23 (Thanksgiving Eve) from the parking lot of the Sonora Fire Museum. There will be local dignitaries, an officiant from the St James Episcopal Church (Red Church), elves from the SRT production of Elf, and others on hand to help countdown a synchronized lighting of prominent buildings downtown.

That following Friday evening, November 25, will be the city sponsored Christmas Parade. From 3 pm to 6 pm on the 25th and from 9 am to 3pm on the 26th is the Red Church Christmas Bazaar.

Christmas Town events will then pick up on December 3 and continue over the three weekends leading up to Christmas. They include free horse and carriage rides around the downtown district, crafting with Tuolumne County Arts, family photo opportunities hosted by Blue Zones and Friends of the Animal Community, ginger bread house decorating, storytelling in the Odd Fellows Lodge, carolers on Washington Street, a holiday music concert at the St. James Church. Christmas Tree Lane and Winter Wonderland will be at Courthouse Park and Coffill Park December 3rd to the 31st. The hours for Santa’s House in Courthouse Park are in the event listing here.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a preview of Christmas Town Sonora with Chamber President Katie Dunn and committee member Ann Segerstrom.