Dodge Ridge To Honor Former Owners

Frank and Sally Helm in front of the Family-Lodge at the ski resort View Photo

Pinecrest, CA – As a tribute to the 46 years of the Helm family’s ownership and operation of Dodge Ridge, their name will now be atop the resort’s Family Lodge.

On Saturday, the current owners will be paying tribute to the Helm family by naming the resort’s Family Lodge in their honor. The new Helm Family Lodge dedication comes just over a year since Frank and Sally Helm retired and sold the ski resort to Karl and Audrey Kapuscinski of Invision Capital, who owns Mountain High Resort in the Los Angeles area, as earlier reported here.

“Frank and Sally Helm’s love and passion for Dodge Ridge created a community that thrives to this day, and Dodge Ridge is truly grateful for the vision and drive that the Helms devoted their lives to for so many years. In acknowledgment of the significant contribution that the Helm Family made to this mountain, it is with great admiration and affection that Dodge Ridge dedicates the Helm Family Lodge in their honor,” said Karl Kapuscinski, President, and CEO, of Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort.

The Helms are also credited with getting U.S. Forest Service approval for a lift-accessed mountain biking plan, which was opened in August, as detailed here. The dedication will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday in front of the Family Lodge at Dodge Ridge’s base area. Resort officials added that it will be a focal point during the resort’s 22nd annual Winter Kick-Off and Oktoberfest event festivities this weekend.