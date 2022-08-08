Dodge Ridge Announces Chairlift Accessed Mountain Biking

Pinecrest, CA– Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort has announced chairlift-accessed mountain biking that will start on Saturday and Sunday, August 13th-14h 2022. The new feature will start with a competition to see who can get the first chair for the kick-off event followed by a ribbon cutting and official commemoration.

The Dodge Ridge Mountain Bike Park will be operating on weekends from 9 am-6 pm through the end of October depending on the weather. It could extend into November depending on the amount of snowfall Dodge Ridge receives. Single-day lift tickets for the season will be $49 dollars for ages 13 and older or $39 for kids under 12.

Riders will be descending from the top of the Motherlode Chairlift 3 at the 7,400-foot elevation and traverse out across the mountain. Dodge Ridge is also working to develop an Intermediate Technical and Intermediate Freeride trail currently in development and slated for completion before opening weekend. More trail builds are planned through the summer and into the fall.

The opening weekend of this new feature will showcase live music, vendor booths, and industry representatives in addition to promotions and giveaways. More information can be found here.