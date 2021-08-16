Dodge Ridge Ski Resort Sold To New Owners

Pinecrest, CA–After more than 40 years of family ownership, Dodge Ridge Ski Resort has been sold and will have new owners this month. Owners Frank and Sally Helm have decided to retire, ending a legacy of operating one of the only family-owned ski resorts in the country. Sally Helm, CEO of Dodge Ridge announcing on Monday that the new buyers will be Invision Capital, owners of Mountain High Resort in California, and Karl Kapuscinski, President, and CEO of Mountain High Resort. Sally Helm explained how their lasting legacy will be honored moving forward.

“The new owners truly appreciate the family-oriented culture that has made this resort special for over 70 years and the existing Dodge Ridge team will continue to deliver the guest-focused culture our visitors have come to expect, Jenni Smith will remain as General Manager leading the team with new President and CEO Karl Kapuscinski. He brings over 30 years of ski area operations experience.”

Season pass holders for the 2021/22 season have nothing to be concerned about, they can still enjoy unlimited access to all lifts and skiable acres every day of the season. Dodge Ridge now joins the Powder Alliance, which will provide free skiing and riding perks at 15 other resorts throughout the western USA, Canada, and Japan.