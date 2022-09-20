CHP Releases Name of Deceased In HWY108/120 Rollover Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released the name of the deceased driver in Friday night’s fatal crash on Highway 108/120 in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

The driver was identified as a 33-year-old Modesto man by the CHP on Monday, but their name was withheld pending notification of their family. Today, they identified that driver as Andrew Ramsey.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 16th) east of Tulloch Road, but the car was not found until Saturday morning, as detailed here. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado detailed that a resident in the area heard what they thought was a crash Friday night but could not see any vehicle lights and did not report it. The next morning, a property owner reported that a field worker found the wreckage in a field with the deceased driver inside.

The CHP reported that Ramsey, in a Honda Civic, lost control of the car on a right curve. The sedan then struck a curb, causing it to go airborne and overturn several times, as earlier reported here. Ramsey was pronounced dead at the scene.