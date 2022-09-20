CHP Releases Weekend Fatal Crash Information

Sonora, CA– The CHP has released information on a solo fatal car accident that took place on Friday, September 16th.

At approximately 10:00 PM, a 33-year-old man from Modesto was driving a Honda Civic westbound on Highway 120, east of Tulloch Road at an unknown rate of speed. The driver failed to safely negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway and lost control of his vehicle. The Honda traveled out of control across both westbound lanes and struck an asphalt curb north of the roadway. The impact on the curb caused the vehicle to become airborne and over-turned several times until it came to a rest on its right side in an open field. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and it is undetermined if drugs or alcohol were a factor. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification to the family.