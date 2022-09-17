Deadly Crash On HWY 108 Slows Traffic

CHP patrol car View Photo

Keystone, CA — First responders are on the scene of a fatal solo vehicle collision on Highway 120 near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection, between Knights Ferry and Keystone in Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports the vehicle went off the westbound side of the highway and down an embankment. They detailed that the left front tire was ripped off the vehicle. Emergency crews tried to free one person who was pinned inside the vehicle. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries before being freed and were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has been called to the scene.

A tow truck is heading to the scene to remove the vehicle, but it is unclear how long that could take. Traffic is slow in the westbound lanes as there is plenty of activity on the shoulder due to first responders and their equipment. Motorists are asked to slow down and follow the CHP officers directing traffic. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m.