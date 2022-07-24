Governor Proclaims State of Emergency Due To Oak Fire

Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the impact of the Oak Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened California’s critical infrastructure, and forced the evacuation of 3,000 residents. The Oak fire began on Friday and as of Saturday night has burned 11,500 acres.

The Governor announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assitance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire. CAL FIRE and Cal OES Fire and Rescue personnel are working with state, local, and federal agencies in response to this fast-moving fire. The State Operations Center is coordinating with the state’s fire response, dispatching mutual aid, and addressing emergency management needs. The proclamation of a state of emergency will also give local residents impacted by the Oak Fire more resources to draw from.

Earlier on Saturday Newsom announced that California secured a federal grant that will provide financial assistance in the fight against the Oak Fire, a story covering that can be found here.