Oak Fire Climbs To Over 14,000 Acres

Mariposa, CA– The Oak Fire burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County is now 14,281 acres and there remains no containment. The fire broke out in the 2 o’clock hour in the 4900 block of Carstens Road on Friday afternoon, off of Highway 140. CAL FIRE officials gave this update on the fire’s activity overnight “The fire remained active through the night moving toward the communities of Jerseydale, Darrah, and Bootjack. Poor humidity recovery was observed overnight.” The weather is anticipated to remain hot throughout the day with humidity between 5 and 10% which is anticipated to hamper firefighting efforts. High tree mortality and dense fuels are throughout the fire area. All evacuation advisories remain in effect, and the amount of structures destroyed remains officially at ten but with damage inspection teams beginning their assessment of the area that number is anticipated to climb. The Oak Fire is currently the largest active wildfire in the state of California. Resources assigned to the fire include 17 helicopters, 22 engines, 58 dozers, 23 water tenders, and 51 fire crews that include 2,093 personnel.

A town hall meeting to discuss the Oak fire is set to take place tonight at 7 pm at the Mariposa County High School Gym at 5074 Old Hwy N, Mariposa. An interactive evacuation map can be found here. The following is a full list of current road closures.

Highway 140 from Highway 49N to Ponderosa Way, Carstens Road, Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Highway 49 and all side roads, Jerseydale Road, Silva Road from Cole Road to Triangle Road, Wass Road, Tip Top Road, Darrah at 49, Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek, McNally Road, Woodland Drive, Brooks Road, Bootjack Lane, Cole Road, Carlton from Triangle to Morningstar, Allred from Highway 140 to Morningstar, Morningstar from Carlton to Allred including all side roads.