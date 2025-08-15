Supervisor Griefer To Host Event Featuring FACTS Organization

Groveland Community Resilience Center View Photo

Groveland, CA — This Saturday, District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer will host an event at the Groveland Community Resources Center in support of the FACTS group.

The acronym is short for the Fentanyl Awareness Coalition of Tuolumne County and Surrounding Areas. Some of the members were featured on Mother Lode Views this past September, as reported here. The organization is dedicated to eradicating fentanyl and related overdoses.

FACTS will be in Groveland this Saturday to distribute free Narcan and fentanyl test strips. Supervisor Griefer will be on hand to support their goals and field any questions from community members about county issues.

The event, at 18986 Ferretti Road, runs from 10 am – 2 pm on Saturday (August 16).