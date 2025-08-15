New School Year Starts Next Week

Summerville High School Superintendent Michael Merrill View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — The next two Mother Lode Views will feature the school superintendents at the two largest high school districts in Tuolumne County.

This weekend will feature Summerville Superintendent Michael Merrill, and next week will be Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey.

Both schools will welcome students back for the 2025-26 school year this coming Tuesday.

They will both preview the new year and talk about student and staff initiatives. They will also talk about campus safety, career technical education advancements, partnerships with Columbia College, and many other topics.