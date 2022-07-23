Federal Funding To Assist Oak Fire

Picture of the Oak Fire from Reno, Nevada View Photo

Sacramento, CA – The Oak Fire burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County has secured federal funding.

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the blaze.

“The FMAG, which is provided through the President’s Disaster Relief Fund on a cost-share basis, will enable local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs,” detailed officials with the Governor’s office.

The program, which is administered through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), provides rapid financial assistance to communities impacted by fires. Regarding support from the state in battling the blaze, officials with the Governor’s office disclosed that the State Operations Center is “actively coordinating the state’s fire response, dispatching mutual aid and addressing emergency management needs.” Additionally, Cal OES Fire and Rescue and CAL Fire personnel are working in concert with state, local and federal agencies in response to the rapidly-moving fire.