Sunday Fundraiser For Injured Sonora Father Of Six

Sonora, CA – The community continues to support a Sonora father who was critically injured on August 6th. This Sunday, August 17th at Westside Memorial Park in Tuolumne, there will be a Praise in the Park fundraiser for the family from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Zeke Delgado is recovering at a rehab facility after multiple skull and back fractures due to a fall while working on a roof. His wife, Kayleen is a stay-at-home mom caring for children Hadassah 9, Eden 5, and 9 month old quadruplets—naturally conceived identical girls Fern, Jane and Kit, and fraternal brother, Royal. Each baby weighed under 2.5 pounds according to UC Davis where the babies were in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit until January 2025.

Delgado’s sister-in-law Kayleen Patton updates, “He was getting pretty frustrated at the hospital” and he can have most foods as long as they are soft, celebrating that he doesn’t have to eat purée anymore. She says “Please continue to pray for peace and patience in his mind. His body says let’s go! But his mind needs to heal and that takes time.” Of his injuries she details “He blew out both ear drums and has quite a bit of damage to his sinuses.” They request prayers for his ears to continue to heal, note that his girls miss him immensely and have been having a hard time at night, and request prayers for their peace too.

The event will feature entertainment by Fresh Fire, The Bard, Shélah, Sixteen25 and testimony by Eve Starks. The event organizer is Ruakh Productions Inc.

As reported here, Delgado was in critical condition and was put in a coma for a time to manage bleeding in the brain. The family seeks funds to help cover emergency medical costs, air ambulance transport, and household expenses on the long road of recovery ahead.

Currently, their GoFundMe account has raised $71,627 from 559 donations, well over the goal of $40,000 and more than double the funds when we reported on August 7. For those who would like to contribute, click here.