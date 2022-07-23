Oak Fire Acreage Jumps

Latest evacuation map for fire in Midpines in Mariposa County View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — The Oak Fire burning in the Midpines area of Mariposa County is now 4,350 acres and there remains no containment.

CAL Fire reports the fire broke out in the 2 o’clock hour in the 4900 block of Carstens Road, off of Highway 140. CAL Fire officials gave this update: “The fire activity is extreme with frequent runs and group torching. Vegetation is very receptive to new spot fires due to the hot, dry weather and drought. Heavy fuels, strong winds, and low humidity are also influencing fire behavior.”

Evacuation orders remain in place in these areas:

Carstens Rd

Buckingham Mt. Rd

Plumbar Creek Rd

Triangle from Hwy 140 to Darrah

Jerseydale and all side roads

Lushmeadows Subdivision

Triangle Rd from Darrah Rd to Westfall and all side roads

Boyer Rd from Hwy 49S and all side roads

Darrah Rd from the stop light to Triangle Rd

Triangle Rd from 49S to Westfall Rd and all side roads including Triangle Park

Tip Top Rd

Wass Rd

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek

Silva Rd from Cole to Triangle including all side roads

Gingers Trish Rd

Cole Rd to Darrah Rd including all side roads

Darrah Rd from Hwy 49S to Triangle Rd including all side roads.

McNally Rd

Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Triangle Rd East side only. (bootjack market side)

Woodland Drive

Brooks Rd

An evacuation center is located at the Mariposa Elementary School located at 5044 Jones St., and Sierra Foothill Charter School at 4952 School House Rd., Cathey’s Valley

Road Closures:

Hwy 140 from Allred Rd to Ponderosa Way

Carstens Rd

Triangle Rd from Hwy 140 to Hwy 49 and all side roads

Buckingham Mt. Rd

Plumbar Creek Rd.

Jerseydale Rd

Silva Road from Cole Road and Triangle Road

Wass Rd

Tip Top Rd

Darrah at Cole Rd

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek

There is a large animal shelter at the Mariposa Fair Grounds and small animals at Mariposa Elementary School.

Resources on scene include 383 personnel, 43 engines, 11 hand crews, 3 water tenders, 4 dozers, and 4 helicopters.