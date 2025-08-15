Residents And Qualifying Businesses Can Dump Hazardous Waste for Free
2025 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Tuolumne County -- TCPW graphic
Groveland, CA — Qualifying businesses and residents in Tuolumne County can get rid of hazardous waste for free this weekend.
On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the Tuolumne County Public Works Department’s Solid Waste Division will host a 2025 Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Groveland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents will be allowed to dispose of hazardous waste at the facility in the Big Oak Flat area. According to public works authorities, travel Highway 120 to Big Oak Flat, then turn onto Catholic Cemetery Road and follow the signage.
“This is the time to safely dispose of any old and unwanted cleaners, paints, pesticides, pool chemicals, contaminated motor oil, and gasoline taking up space around the garage, house, and/or yard,” advise public works officials.
Residential drop-off does not require an appointment; however, eligible businesses must schedule an appointment to drop off hazardous garbage. To find out whether a company qualifies, ask questions and schedule an appointment; contact Clean Earth at (800) 207-8222. Public works officials provided the rules below for dropping off waste:
Accepted Items:
- Weed killers
- Insect sprays
- Pesticides
- Fungicides
- Pool chemicals,
- Camp & BBQ Propane cylinders
- Brake fluid
- Waxes
- Rust preventatives
- Contaminated motor oil
- Engine/brake part cleaners
- Glues
- Polishes
- Solvents
- Paint
- Gasoline
- Thinner
- Wood preservatives
- Photo chemicals
- Art supplies
- Oven/drain cleaners
- Mothballs
- Non-empty aerosol cans
- Deodorizers
- Household cleaners
- Nail polish remover
- Shoe polish
Follow these simple steps:
- Keep waste in original container
- Do not mix material
- Prevent leakage or spills (Place container in tub or box and surround with paper or kitty litter)
- Transport wastes in trunk or secured in bed of truck
Restrictions:
- No containers larger than 5 gallons
- Limit toxic items to 15 gals. or 125 lbs. per trip (California State Law)
Not Accepted Items:
- Ammunition or explosives
- Asbestos, tires, or medical waste
- Radioactive waste
- Marine flares
- Non-hazardous wastes or regular trash