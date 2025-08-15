Residents And Qualifying Businesses Can Dump Hazardous Waste for Free

2025 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day in Tuolumne County -- TCPW graphic View Photo

Groveland, CA — Qualifying businesses and residents in Tuolumne County can get rid of hazardous waste for free this weekend.

On Saturday, August 16, 2025, the Tuolumne County Public Works Department’s Solid Waste Division will host a 2025 Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Groveland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents will be allowed to dispose of hazardous waste at the facility in the Big Oak Flat area. According to public works authorities, travel Highway 120 to Big Oak Flat, then turn onto Catholic Cemetery Road and follow the signage.

“This is the time to safely dispose of any old and unwanted cleaners, paints, pesticides, pool chemicals, contaminated motor oil, and gasoline taking up space around the garage, house, and/or yard,” advise public works officials.

Residential drop-off does not require an appointment; however, eligible businesses must schedule an appointment to drop off hazardous garbage. To find out whether a company qualifies, ask questions and schedule an appointment; contact Clean Earth at (800) 207-8222. Public works officials provided the rules below for dropping off waste:

Accepted Items:

Weed killers

Insect sprays

Pesticides

Fungicides

Pool chemicals,

Camp & BBQ Propane cylinders

Brake fluid

Waxes

Rust preventatives

Contaminated motor oil

Engine/brake part cleaners

Glues

Polishes

Solvents

Paint

Gasoline

Thinner

Wood preservatives

Photo chemicals

Art supplies

Oven/drain cleaners

Mothballs

Non-empty aerosol cans

Deodorizers

Household cleaners

Nail polish remover

Shoe polish

Follow these simple steps:

Keep waste in original container

Do not mix material

Prevent leakage or spills (Place container in tub or box and surround with paper or kitty litter)

Transport wastes in trunk or secured in bed of truck

Restrictions:

No containers larger than 5 gallons

Limit toxic items to 15 gals. or 125 lbs. per trip (California State Law)

Not Accepted Items: