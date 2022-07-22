Update: More Evacuations For Oak Fire In Mariposa County

Mariposa evacuation Orders 2 View Photos

Update 3:50 p.m.: The evacuation order due to the Oak Fire has been expanded. The map has been updated, but an exact description of the area is not yet available. There are no advisories. The area on the map is an evacuation order to leave due to an imminent threat. A large animal evacuation center is at the Mariposa Fair Grounds. Midpines is approximately 6 miles from the town of Mariposa.

Update 3:28 p.m.: The Mariposa Sheriff’s Office updated the Evacuation Order issued for Carstens Road, Buckingham Mt. Road, Plumbar Creek Rd., and Triangle from Plumbar to Highway 140. According to the Mariposa dispatch center, which is inundated with calls, the approximate size of the fire is 60 acres. They have no other information at this time.

An Evacuation Center has been established at the New Life Christian Church located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Carstens Road, Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to Carlton Road, Buckingham Mt. Road, and Plumbar Creek Road are all closed.

Original post 3:16 p.m.: Mariposa County, CA — If you heard the Columbia aircraft take off, they are heading to Mariposa County to assist with a vegetation fire in the Midpines area.

CAL Fire reports the fire broke out in the 4900 block of Cartens Road, off of Highway 140 and just north of the community of Midpines. The size of the fire is unknown, as dispatch reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene, it was a half-acre in size, but it is rapidly spreading.

The image box shows where the Mariposa Sheriff’s Office has ordered evacuations. According to PG & E, all Midpines are currently without power. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.