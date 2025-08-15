Sonora Man Allegedly Threatening Child Sex Abuse Witnesses Arrested

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man reportedly intimidated two witnesses in connection with child sexual abuse and bribery of a court officer.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Investigators, the suspect, 45-year-old Daniel Sanchezterraza, was also denied bail after detectives requested no bail due to the “pattern and seriousness of the offenses.”

The bribery charge stems from an investigation that began on June 27, 2025, after a report the day before from a Tuolumne Superior Court judicial officer that Sanchezterraza had approached him and offered money for the release of a jailed friend. According to detectives, they received a second call that day claiming Sanchezterraza had “sexually assaulted a 12-year-old confidential victim and then attempted to further sexually assault both that victim and a second 11-year-old confidential victim.” A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Over the next couple of days, two parents came forward reporting that Sanchezterraza had contacted them and offered money to drop the criminal charges against him, and even threatened to kill one of them during a phone call.

Investigators got a break in locating Sanchezterraza about two weeks later when an early morning report of an intoxicated man sitting in a pickup truck in the parking lot near Mono Way and Bergel Road, who turned out to be Sanchezterraza, came in. He was arrested for felony lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, contacting a minor with sexual intent, bribery of a judicial officer, criminal threats, and bribery to influence testimony.

Additionally, sheriff’s officials relayed that while in jail, Sanchezterraza damaged his cell window, cracking the glass and a table attached to the wall of his cell. He also armed himself with a broom, striking a communications kiosk in the dayroom of his housing unit, shattering the screen and disabling the device, tacking on felony damage to jail property charges, due to the vandalism being more than $950.