Aiming To Keep Hunters And Visitors Safe In Forest

Deer in Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA – Stanislaus National Forest aims for a safe and enjoyable hunting season, with Saturday (8/16) marking the start of archery season for deer and bear.

Additionally, regular rifle season begins on Friday, September 20, 2025, in Zone D6, which includes Calaveras, Tuolumne, and Mariposa counties, and on September 27 in Zone D5, including Amador County.

“Each year, people are mistaken for game during hunting season,” stated forest officials.

All hunters and recreationists are reminded of these basic safety tips provided by STF:

Be aware of current seasons and hunting zones and wear blaze-orange or high-visibility colors. Avoid white, tan, brown, and black.

Always treat firearms as if they are always loaded, never point the muzzle at anything you are not intending to shoot and keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire.

Be weather aware, check the weather prior to heading out and dress in layers.

It is illegal to operate an OHV in a wilderness area or any other closed area (VC 38301) or in a manner likely to cause damage to land, wildlife habitat, or vegetation (VC 38319). It is illegal to possess a loaded firearm on an OHV or shoot at game from an OHV. The same standard for driving under the influence of alcohol applies for an OHV as for regular motor vehicles (VC 23152); open containers of alcohol are not permitted on an OHV, and alcohol must be transported in a locked container.

If you go out alone, alert someone of your plans and take two-way radios or loud whistles along in case help is needed.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife divides the state up into different zones that may have different regulations. Zone maps and more information can be found here.

A State Game Refuge exists between the Middle Fork and North Fork Stanislaus River; it is well posted and indicated on our recreation map. It is unlawful to hunt or shoot within the game refuge or shoot into the game refuge. When traveling through the game refuge, firearms must be unloaded and either dismantled or in a locked case; bows must be unstrung.

Forest Service employees may validate deer tags. Please make sure tag is attached to antlers and filled out with specific kill location and the date bubble is punctured through the tag. You must submit a harvest report to CDFW within 30 days. Bear tags cannot be validated by Forest Service employees and must be validated by CDFW employees

It is always illegal to hunt or trap within 150 yards of a residence, building, campsite, developed recreation area, or occupied area. It is unlawful to shoot a firearm or release an arrow across or upon any highway, road, or other way open to vehicular traffic.

Nonlead ammunition is required when taking any wildlife with a firearm anywhere in California.