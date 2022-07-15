Mid-July Weekend Events

Photo by Sabrina Biehl Sonora Farmers Market in June View Photo

The Groveland Farmers market is on Friday, the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market in East Sonora is on Friday, Angels Camp’s Market is on Friday, and Sonora’s Farmers Market is on Saturday morning.

Young Ladies Grand Institute (YLGI) Patricia 79 is hosting a Summertime Picnic Luncheon, Raffle & Bunco.

The ticketed event starts at 11:30 AM on Saturday at the St. Patrick’s Parish Hall in Sonora. Ticket details are in the event listing here.

High Country Sports Arena is hosting a skate night Saturday from 6 PM to 9 PM as detailed here.

The 41st annual Death Ride, the tour of the California Alps cycling event, will be held Saturday along Ebbetts and Monitor passes. Details are in our news story here.

Up in Twain Harte the Concert in the Pines at Eproson Park will feature Burn Permit at 6pm Saturday.

As reported here the Wine Down Wednesday Scholarship Fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, July 20th, from 4:30-7:30 PM at Inner Sanctum Cellars Basecamp on Parrots Ferry Road near Columbia.