Death Ride To Close Ebbetts Pass On Saturday

Alpine County, CA — The 41st annual Death Ride, the tour of the California Alps cycling event, will be held Saturday along Ebbetts and Monitor passes.

The 103-mile course begins at Turtle Rock Park in Markleeville at 5am and travels along Highway 89 Monitor Pass and eventually over to Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass. The riders will turn around at Lake Alpine, and then go back to Turtle Rock Park. The full course is closed to traffic during the event. The closure is anticipated to run from 5am-4pm. Anyone planning to recreate or camp in the area, or simply travel over the Ebbetts or Monitor passes, should plan accordingly.

The event started in 1978 when five friends decided to bicycle the route in one day, followed by friends and family in vehicles behind. The event now has worldwide recognition in the cycling community for those seeking a challenge.