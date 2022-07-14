Wine Down Wednesday Fundraiser For Women’s Scholarships

Becky Burton and Karen Luckhardt View Photo

Announcing the Tuolumne County Women’s Network Wine Down Wednesday – Benefitting the TCWN Women’s Scholarship Fund!

Becky Burton (Women’s Scholarship Chairperson) and Karen Luckhardt (Tuolumne County Women’s Network Board Member) were both Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Wine Down Wednesday Scholarship Fundraiser will take place on Wednesday July 20th, from 4:30-7:30 PM at Inner Sanctum Cellars Basecamp. located on Parrots Ferry Road near Columbia.

According to Luckhardt, this event is sure to be a great opportunity to meet new friends and colleagues in the community, while also raising DOLLARS for women SCHOLARS!

TCWN has been supporting women professionals in Tuolumne County since 1990. In addition to its networking opportunities and professional support, they also raise annual funds for our Women’s Scholarship Fund. To support their upcoming Fall 2022 giving season, you are invited to join them as they raise much needed funds for the next round of scholarships.

Tickets are $40 per person and include admission, a glass of wine or beer, paired appetizers, charcuterie, live music from the talented Nate Nathan, silent and live auctions, a member expo, and more!

Butler encourages folks to grab their friends, office mates, colleagues, or spouses and “join us for the perfect summer evening to have a glass of wine and relax after work”.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.tcwomensnetwork.com or in person at Burton’s Mother Lode Appliance. Tickets will ONLY be sold at the door if not sold out – so don’t wait! Purchase your tickets today to guarantee your spot. (*Note: This is a private, ticketed event. Inner Sanctum Cellars will only be open to ticket holders on the date of this event).

