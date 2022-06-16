Mid-June Events In The Mother Lode

There are several events planned in the Mother Lode. Enjoy a night of skates, pizza and music with the Tuolumne Bears tonight, Thursday, June 16th from 6 until 9 pm at Sonora’s High Country Sports Arena. As detailed here, the family event is open to everyone and all of the proceeds will help support the Tuolumne Bears.

Thursday is the Torch Run with local law enforcement, their families, friends and the Special Olympics athletes of the Tuolumne County Ravens. Tuolumne County section of the Torch Run is part of a Northern California/Nevada state run that helps send the athletes to the University of Santa Clara for the 2022 Summer Game competition. Registration starts at the Red Church at 9 am, the Run is at 10am and ends at the Fairgrounds with a barbecue and games. Details are here. All the Thursday events are here.

The Farmers Market in Angels Camp at Utica Park continues Friday, June 17th at 5 PM and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is 4 pm Friday until dusk.

A Summer Makers Market is planned in Tuolumne at the Tuolumne Veteran’s Memorial Hall from 10am to 6pm Saturday only. Be an artist all day with tie dye, painting, customized jewelry, and henna. Handmade items will also be available for purchase, enjoy performers, a bounce house/waterside and more than fifteen hands-on activities and artist demos, plus food, games, bubbles, hoops and more. Details are in the promotional event listing here.

The completely free Father’s Day Fly-In at the Columbia Airport is on the Saturday and Sunday, June 18th and 19th. The gates open at 8am on both days. There will be flour bombing and spot landing contests, airplane vs car races, and aerial demonstrations. In the morning there will be free hot air balloon rides. Saturday night a barbecue dinner and a movie on the runway are planned. Volunteers are still needed to help work at the event, if you are available either Saturday or Sunday or both days, call the airport office at 209-533-5685.

The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to escape the heat and attend their free Concert in the Pines every Saturday night this Summer. The concerts are held at Eproson Park in Twain Harte starting at 6pm. Saturday June 18th, the season kicks off with a full Elvis Presley experience with Jim Anderson and the Rebels.

The Tuolumne County Air Pollution Control District is offering another free Green Waste Drop Off on Saturday, June 18th. Acceptable drop off items include clean vegetation, garden waste, lawn trimmings and small wood items. Details are here.

The Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market opens at 7:30 AM on Saturday morning. It is located one block from Washington St. in Historic Downtown Sonora on Theall Street between Shepherd and Stewart Street. Details are here.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars line up for the month are here. At the Fallon House in Columbia, Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Disney’s The Little Mermaid this weekend and weekends through July 17th. A blog detailing the performance is here.

A Junior Tennis Camp is being offered in Phoenix Lake for ages 5 – 12. All equipment will be provided and all levels welcome, details are in the promotional event listing here.

Next weekend is the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee. An overview of Calaveras County’s Wednesday Music in the parks is here.