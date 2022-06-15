Calaveras Arts Council Presents Music In The Parks

Music will return to Calaveras County Parks this year, courtesy of the Calaveras Arts Council. ​

Every concert will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:30 until 8:30 PM.

The concerts are free of charge. Donation jars will be passed around. Leashed pets are allowed and regular sized lawn chairs are encouraged. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Lowback chairs are not encouraged as views could be easily blocked by others in front. Bring picnic items and beverages. Some food may be available for purchase depending on the venue (or park).

The shows begin tonight. Here is the lineup:

JUNE 15

Those Windburn Brothers

Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Park

Valley Springs

Country Swing & Hillbilly Jazz

​JUNE 22

Cantamos

Brice Station*

Murphys

Eclectic World Music

*No offsite alcohol allowed. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase

JUNE 29

Black Irish Band

Utica Park

Angels Camp

Folk, Celtic, Irish

JULY 6

Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers

Shutter Tree Park

Mokelumne Hill

Folk Rock

JULY 13

Burn Permit

Mountain Ranch Community Park

Classic Rock, Blues, Soul and Funk

JULY 20

Calaveras Community Band

San Andreas Town Hall

San Andreas

Broadway & Americana

JULY 27

Frozen Radicals

West Point Community Garden

West Point

Jazz and Big Band

AUGUST 3

Sky King

Murphys Community Park

Murphys

California Country, Rock and Roll

AUGUST 10

Kool Shifters

The Square at Copper Valley

Copperopolis

R&B, Country

August 17

The Blow Backs

Rail Road Flat Community Park

Railroad Flat

Horn-driven dance band

For more information log onto calaverasarts.org or call 209-754-1774.

