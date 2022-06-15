Clear
Calaveras Arts Council Presents Music In The Parks

By Mark Truppner

Music will return to Calaveras County Parks this year, courtesy of the Calaveras Arts Council. ​

Kathy Mazzaferro, Calaveras County Arts Council Executive Director, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day.”

Every concert will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:30 until 8:30 PM.

The concerts are free of charge. Donation jars will be passed around. Leashed pets are allowed and regular sized lawn chairs are encouraged. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Lowback chairs are not encouraged as views could be easily blocked by others in front. Bring picnic items and beverages. Some food may be available for purchase depending on the venue (or park).

The shows begin tonight. Here is the lineup:

JUNE 15
Those Windburn Brothers
Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Park
Valley Springs
Country Swing & Hillbilly Jazz

​JUNE 22
Cantamos
Brice Station*
Murphys
Eclectic World Music
*No offsite alcohol allowed. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase

JUNE 29
Black Irish Band
Utica Park
Angels Camp
Folk, Celtic, Irish

JULY 6
Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers
Shutter Tree Park
Mokelumne Hill
Folk Rock

JULY 13
Burn Permit
Mountain Ranch Community Park
Classic Rock, Blues, Soul and Funk

JULY 20
Calaveras Community Band
San Andreas Town Hall
San Andreas
Broadway & Americana

JULY 27
Frozen Radicals
West Point Community Garden
West Point
Jazz and Big Band

AUGUST 3
Sky King
Murphys Community Park
Murphys
California Country, Rock and Roll

AUGUST 10
Kool Shifters
The Square at Copper Valley
Copperopolis
R&B, Country

August 17
The Blow Backs
Rail Road Flat Community Park
Railroad Flat
Horn-driven dance band

For more information log onto calaverasarts.org or call 209-754-1774.

