Second Weekend In June Events

Sonora Certified Farmers Market

There are several events planned this weekend.

Thursday is Sonora Disc Golf Random 209 Doubles is playing best shot and looking for enough players for a group A and B. Players will be meeting at Indegeny at 5 pm and welcome new players. Details are in their event listing here.

Thursday is another Free Green Waste Drop Off event for Tuolumne County residents. Accepted drop-off items include clean vegetation, garden waste, pine needles/cones, bark, lawn trimmings, small trees/brush/limbs, wood chips, and woody material. Get all the details about the two drop-off locations in the event listing here.

A Special Flag Day Event is coming up next week, June 14. The glorious red, white and blue colors of the American Flag should always wave proudly. If your flag is faded or torn or otherwise damaged, you can trade it for a brand-new flag courtesy of Caldwell Insurance Services. On Tuesday, June 14th bring your old flag to the Caldwell offices in Indian Rock Center off Mono Way. They’ll be serving lunch for a donation, and exchanging your worn Old Glory for a new one. All proceeds will go to the Lucas Gruenther Scholarship Fund. That’s June 14th from 11am to 2pm.

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is Thursdays and is health and wellness-focused at Eproson Park. The market features fruits and vegetables, live local musicians, vendor booths, fresh baked goods, artisans, and crafters. Details are here.

Performances at Murphys Creek Theatre of Exit, Pursued by a Bear continue Friday night with the last performance of this dark comedy Sunday as detailed in our Theatre section here. At the Fallon House in Columbia, Sierra Repertory Theater is performing Disney’s The Little Mermaid this weekend and weekends through July 17th as detailed here.

The first Farmers Market of the season in Angels Camp at Utica Park begins Friday, June 10th at 5 PM and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is 4 pm Friday until dusk.

The Habitat for Humanity’s 12th Annual Fundraiser outdoor evening at the Standard Pour this Saturday is sold out but the online auction is open now. You can view the items and register to bid here.

The Farms of Tuolumne County Farm and Ranch tour is back! Guests drive to each host farm for tours and fun! from 10 AM through 4 PM to celebrate Tuolumne County agriculture! Guests drive to each farm for tours and fun! This is a family-friendly event with lots of animals – horses, pigs, chickens, ducks, goats, cows. Gardening workshops. Train rides. Orchard tours. State-of-the-art greenhouse tour. Products, crafts, food, plants for sale. Free wine tasting. Delicious lunch available for purchase day of event. The proceeds assist qualified county youth with agricultural projects. Details are in the event listing here.

The Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market opens at 7:30 AM on Saturday morning. It is located one block from Washington St. in Historic Downtown Sonora on Theall Street between Shepherd and Stewart Street. Details are here.

Saturday is 2nd Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora and some events will donate funds to the Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC) the non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to meeting the medical and social needs of adoptable pets, providing the path to a loving forever home. Details about the A Loft art gallery are in their event listing here. The Sonora Chamber of Commerce has also organized “After 8” free music concerts at Coffill Park from June – October. All ages are welcome, there is a no host beer and wine bar and Star Dogs is the band that will be playing.

The High Country Sports Arena hosts their weekly Saturday Skate Night from 7 to 9 pm.

Movie times are available in our Movie section which has Pinecrest’s Movies Under the Stars line up for the month here. Check out the new blog “10 Summer Things” for more to do in the area this summer.