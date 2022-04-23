Clear
Mother Lode Roundup Returns

By B.J. Hansen
Audie Archer, Steve Zelinsky, Dan Durnall

Sonora, CA — After a two-year absence, the Mother Lode Roundup will return on May 7-8.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Posse members Audie Archer, Steve Zelinsky and Dan Durnall.

In addition to talking about the challenges of relaunching the event after a two-year COVID forced absence, they will also highlight all of the upcoming activities.

2022 marks the return of the parade, rodeo, Calcutta, band review, queen coronation and many other related community happenings.

Click here to also view a story about Coyote Sam arriving on Thursday.

Click here to find a rundown of Roundup events.

