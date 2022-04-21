Coyote Sam Arrives As Mother Lode Roundup Nears

Coyote Sam and crew, and queen contestants, arrive in downtown Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA — Scenes from the Wild West played out as Coyote Sam and his gang of misfits arrived in downtown Sonora this afternoon.

However, unlike past years when they rode in on horseback, this time they were in a Kubota that will be raffled off as part of this year’s festivities.

The Mother Lode Roundup is returning after a two-year absence and the group of undesirables, whose goal is to end the annual event, disrupted the annual sponsors’ luncheon held at Emberz Restaurant.

Their arrival is a sign that the Roundup is just around the corner. Click on the video box to see some of the activities.

The roundup always falls on Mother’s Day weekend, which this year is May 7-8.

Of related note, a trio from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse, Audie Archer, Steve Zelinsky and Dan Durnall will be the guests on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.