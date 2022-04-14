Easter Weekend Events In The Mother Lode

Egg Hunt in Columbia View Photo

There are several Easter events and other events planned in the Mother Lode this weekend.

Tonight the first presentations of the Easter Passion play Road to Calvary begin at Christian Heights Church. The outdoor walking tour guides ticket holders through eight dramatic scenes of the last footsteps of Jesus Christ. According to Pastor Craig Andrus the outdoor Easter Passion play has been held for over 20 years and is attended by hundreds of people from all over the foothills and the Central Valley. Tours of the performance begin at 7:15 pm, each evening with a 7:00 pm showing for the non-ambulatory, and continue Friday and Saturday as detailed in the event listing here. On Sunday at Christian Heights Church’s Athletic Field there will be an easter egg hunt as detailed here.

The Journey Church, which recently burned down, will hold a free Easter celebration event at the Opera Hall in Sonora on Good Friday, April 15. The doors open at 6 pm and the event will benefit Interfaith and Resiliency Village, details are in the event listing here.

Tomorrow at 10:00 am the Groveland Easter Egg Hunt begins at the Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland for children up to age 8 years old. Bring your camera for photos with the Easter Bunny and stay in town for Groveland’s Open House from 4 to 6 pm with events and specials all along Main Street.

Sonora United Methodist Church is offering Good Friday stations for meditation and prayer on Christ’s last days on earth. The event offers drop-in prayer time to go at your own speed. Readings will be available to guide your meditations, location details are in the event listing here.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. The park offers a memorable celebration of the holiday with an egg hunt for children with paid Park admission, train rides behind a historic locomotive, and an opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. There will be two egg hunts, one for ages 6 and under and one for ages 7-12. Excursion train rides depart at 10:30 a.m., noon, and 1:30 p.m, and masks are currently required on train rides. More details are in their event listing here.

Columbia College and Mother Lode Job Training are hosting a Community Job Fair on Friday, April 15 from 1 pm to 4 pm in the Oak Pavilion. The event is open to Columbia College students, alumni, and community members, details are in the event listing here and in the news story here.

Enter Yosemite free on April 16th as part of the park celebrating National Park Week as detailed here.

Tuolumne Memorial Hall will host the Antique Fair Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. There is also an Easter Egg Hunt at the West Side Memorial Park that was rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday. Egg hunting for ages 5 and under.

In Milton, nearby Copperopolis, the 41st Annual Copperopolis Road Race on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 6:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Road impacts are detailed in the event listing here.

Also the Old Mill Run a 10K, 2-mile run and a 2-mile walk is a fun run with no entry fee. Co-Founder Chris Bateman and current Coordinator Dave Urquhart were interviewed on KVML’s “Newsmakers of the Day” as detailed here.

At the Sonora Moose Lodge on Longeway Road the Easter Bunny is back for the Kids Community Easter Party on April Saturday 16th 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

Saturday at the Counrty Cowboy Church a Seder Dinner from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm will be hosted by Dr. Alan Shore. The program is designed to give everyone a deeper understanding both of Passover and of the Communion Table. Details are in their community event listing.

At Eproson Park in Twain Harte a service is being led jointly by the three churches of Twain Harte; the Twain Harte Bible Church, All Saints Catholic Church, and Chapel in the Pines. More details about the 7 am service are here.

Creekside Community Church is hosting Resurrection Sunday Funday on Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm with an easter egg hunt, free lunch and desert, bounce house, a raffle for a tv, an auction and more.

The Victorian Easter Celebration at Columbia State Park features a parade with awards for the fanciest Victorian hat, best-dressed couple, lasses and lads, and much more. Parking and admission are free but early arrival is recommended due to limited parking, details are here.

Sunday is also Ironstone’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and the yearly Easter Egg Hunt provided by the Lions Club. At 10am is the hunt for ages 5 years old and under, 10:30am for age 6-8 years old, and 11am for ages 9-12 years old.

The last day to file taxes is April 18th, also known as National Chill Out Day, the day will be celebrated by Oak Valley Community Bank in downtown Sonora. Details are here.