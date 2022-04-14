Wanted: Employees

Community Job Fair flyer View Photo

Columbia, CA – Job seekers will have a host of employers ready to put their skills to work at a local job fair tomorrow.

Meet with 60 employers from different sectors, including health care, forestry, hospitality, government, education, and law enforcement, like the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. It has new positions open and will have a booth with staff on hand to discuss different careers, including dispatching, corrections, and policing. For a complete list of the potential employers attending the fair, click here.

Columbia College and Mother Lode Job Training are holding a Community Job Fair on Friday, April 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Oak Pavilion. The event is open to Columbia College students, alumni, and community members. Organizers advise those attending to dress to impress and bring plenty of resume copies.

The community job fair is sponsored by Adventist Health Sonora, Dignity Health, Mark Twain Medical Center, and MACT Health Board. For a rundown of the current jobs being offered by employers attending the fair, click here.